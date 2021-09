ST. LOUIS- One week into the fall high school sports season, an area softball coach has reached a milestone almost thirty years in the making.

Oakville High School softball coach Rich Sturm notched his 400th career victory Tuesday with an 11-6 win over Ursuline Academy.

You can watch the game here:

Sturm, an Oakville graduate, has been in charge of the program for 20 years and a part of Oakville Softball for 28 seasons. He has 11 district titles to his credit and the 2010 state championship.