Watch: Parkway North outlasts Hazelwood East in 3OT Homecoming thriller

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–It was fitting that the Hazelwood East Spartans came to Parkway North Friday night as the Vikings’ Homecoming opponent. Athletes were dancing around the field in an athletic display for both teams, who featured dual-threat quarterbacks making big plays.

But in what the public address announcer rightly dubbed a “Thriller on Fee Fee”, the play of the game didn’t come from the winning team’s quarterback who scored six touchdowns in a triple overtime game. Instead, it came from Parkway North linebacker Darrell Tucker, who made what may go down in Viking lore as “The Tackle”. Watch and enjoy!

Video Courtesy Parkway North Athletics