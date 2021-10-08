Wayne, Parkway West leap over Hazelwood East en route to home win

CHESTERFIELD, Mo–A featured game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone takes us to Chesterfield where the Parkway West Longhorns hosted Hazelwood East in a “pink game” in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Down 7, East’s Mekhi Holmes finds Jeremiah Dorsey alone for a score. Later, Tyree Sims goes right up the middle for the flip into the zone. Then, Ja’Marion Wayne, flashing the skills that will send him to Mizzou next year, has a touchdown called back. The Longhorns would settle for three on the drive.

That would be the first of three scoring plays within the last 34 seconds of the first half.

Valonz Powell takes the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to the house as @HEAthletics cuts the West lead to 17-12 with 16 seconds left in the first half #earltimeupdate pic.twitter.com/KTqj0zVj5X — Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) October 9, 2021

Gannon Snyder hits Tre Bell with a 58 yard TD strike with one second left in the first half to give @PWestAthletics a 24-12 lead #earltimeupdate pic.twitter.com/6BTP4MuH68 — Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) October 9, 2021

A Wayne touchdown in the third quarter provided the final margin for Parkway West in a 31-12 victory.