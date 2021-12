ST. LOUIS--One theme for 2022 could be "decisions, decisions". You could probably make that argument for most years, but as we look at some of the biggest stories in the area heading into the new year, it feels like an apt place to start. Our region, like the rest of the world, faces decisions about how we'll continue to address the COVID pandemic and its many facets. The St. Louis area faces many decisions about how to spend an unprecedented amount of money that will be flowing into the area for a variety of reasons.

Voters face many important decisions at the ballot box in 2022, highlighted by a U.S. Senate race that could have the nation's attention. St. Louis and St. Louis County have choices to make about who will lead their respective police departments. And there's a new man in charge on the field for the Cardinals, who will have many of his own decisions to make--assuming owners and players agree on a new contract in time to avoid disruption to the season.