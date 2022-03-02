Webster Groves looks for new head football coach again; Prince takes college job

ST. LOUIS–The Webster Groves Statesmen knew they would have a new head coach on the football sideline next fall after Matt Buha announced he was stepping down last fall after two seasons in charge. But now, administrators find themselves in their second head coaching search within the past few months, with news Munir Prince will not in fact succeed him.

Prince was named as his successor at the end of last season, but has told school district leaders he’s leaving for a college coaching position, the district said in a news release.

“I received an offer to serve as an Assistant Football Coach for Eastern Michigan University, and after careful consideration, I realize that this opportunity is too rare for me to decline,” Prince said. “It has been a pleasure working with everyone over the last two school years. I’m committed to helping with the transition of my duties so that systems continue to function smoothly after my departure.”

Prince, a De Smet Jesuit graduate who was a defensive back in college at Notre Dame and Missouri, coached at the college level at Missouri State and elsewhere, was also the district’s assistant activities director. He had been an assistant football coach since 2020.

A new search is already underway.