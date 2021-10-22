Will Franklin’s vision coming to life on field for Vashon Wolverines

ST. LOUIS–Will Franklin has had his fair share of success in football at multiple levels. The Vashon grad went on to play in college at the University of Missouri, and later in the NFL. And he’s in the third year of turning around his alma mater.

In his first year, the Wolverines went 1-9 in 2019. Two years later, the squad is sitting undefeated heading into a week 9 matchup against De Smet before district playoffs start.

De’Marea Ball/Senior: “We had a rough season sophomore year so we really just trying to build it back up to reach out potential and turn the program around,” De’Marea Ball, a senior said.

Franklin’s done it so far by working from the ground up, recruiting players in the hallways to put a culture in place with an emphasis on academics, family and hard work coming first.

“Now seeing these young men taking my vision and putting it into action. I’m happy and excited. We’re still hungry. I know I am, because there’s so much we can go out there and accomplish,” Franklin said.