Pro Football Hall of Fame could call Holt, Vermeil Thursday

ST. LOUIS, MO – DECEMBER 14: Wide receiver Torry Holt #81 of the St. Louis Rams celebrates in the endzone after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 14, 2003 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 27-22 to win the NFC West. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–As the Los Angeles Rams bask in the hype of the leadup to Sunday’s Super Bowl, the team’s second since moving back to California from Los Angeles, Thursday night will likely bring more reminders of what the franchise left behind in St. Louis when the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 is revealed.

Former St. Louis Wide Receiver Torry Holt is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists and former Head Coach Dick Vermeil is the only Coaching finalist up for consideration for induction in Canton this summer. In previous years, the class of nominees was revealed on Saturday of Super Bowl week, but the league moved its ‘NFL Honors’ program up to Thursday this year.

‘It’s my turn‘

That’s what Holt, who was drafted by the Rams in 1999 and played ten years in St. Louis before a final season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009, told FOX2 in an interview last month. It’s the third time as a finalist for Holt, broke the record for most receiving yards in a decade (12,594), and who could be the final player from the team’s time in St. Louis to be enshrined. His teammates from the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ era, including fellow wide receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Marshall Faulk, quarterback Kurt Warner and offensive lineman Orlando Pace have already reached Canton. Longtime lineman Jackie Slater, who played twenty seasons for the franchise, including one game in the team’s first season in St. Louis, is also in the Hall.

“To the folks in St. Louis, thank you. I love you. I miss you,” Holt said. “I’m gonna always represent St. Louis. I’m always gonna represent the Greatest Show on Turf.”

Vermeil, who stepped down as head coach of the Rams after the team won the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship after the 1999 season, returned to the NFL sidelines to lead the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons before retiring after the 2005 season.

He is the sole finalist in the Coaching category but Vermeil would still need eighty percent of the entire selection committee.