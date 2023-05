Hockey great Chris Pronger has a hockey Hall of Fame plaque, a retired jersey by the Blues and now, a whisky. Chris and his brother Sean, also a former NHL player have created a new Canadian whisky. Pronger has often said his older brother Sean helped him a ton over the years. Sean played in 260 career NHL games and now they’re teaming up with “JRNY” the whisky that has Pronger’s jersey number 44 on the label.

