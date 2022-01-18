Pronger’s #44 retired by the Blues

In a fun filled ceremony, the St. Louis Blues retired the #44 jersey of their former Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger on Monday night at Enterprise Center. Pronger, who played for the Blues from 1995-2004 delivered a great speech in accepting the honor. Pronger talked about the incessant booing he got from Blues fans when he was traded for fan favorite Brendan Shanahan. Pronger said those boos made him work even harder and when he became an All-Star, Norris trophy and Hart trophy (MVP) winner with the Blues, he got the fans love that he still enjoys today. Pronger’s wife, three children, brother, mom and dad all attended the pre game ceremony. Many Blues alumni also came to the jersey retirement.