Pujols homers in Dodgers 7-2 win over the Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Albert Pujols tips his tap to cheering fans as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Albert Pujols was in the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday night and made an immediate impact. The former Cardinals slugger cracked his 679th career home run after receiving a huge ovation from Cardinals fans when he came up to bat in the first inning. The Dodgers never looked back after Pujols’ blast and beat the Cardinals 7-2, handing St. Louis its fourth straight loss.

The Dodgers also got two home runs from Justin Turner and a solo shot from Will Smith to account for most of their offense. Cardinals starting pitcher J A Happ pitched five innings allowing four runs. He was tagged with the loss.

Los Angeles used nine relief pitchers in the game. Tyler O’Neill was the Cardinals hitting star with three hits, including two doubles. Nolan Arenado drove in both Cardinals runs to bring his season RBI total to 90.

The loss sends the Cardinals further down the standings in the National League Wild Card playoff chase. Their season record is just one game over the .500 mark (69-68).