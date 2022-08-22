Make it eight straight wins for the Cardinals. They beat the Cubs 1-0 on Monday night at Wrigley Field to start a five game series. Albert Pujols supplied the only run of the game with a solo home run in the seventh inning. It’s home run #14 for the season and #693 of Pujols’ career as he gets closer to the illustrious 700 mark. Jordan Montgomery pitched the first complete game shutout of his career. The lefty allowed just one hit, while walking no one and striking out seven Cubs. Montgomery is 4-0 in his four starts with the Cardinals since coming over from the Yankees at the trade deadline. Montgomery has allowed just one run in his four starts with the Cards.

