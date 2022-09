Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols was honored by Major League Baseball on Monday as the co-player of the week in the National League. Pujols who hit career home runs #699 and #700 this past Friday, also hit .368 last week to earn the award. The Mets Pete Alonso is the co-player of the week. Alonso hit .353 with 4 home runs and 13 runs batted in for the week.

