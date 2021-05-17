Live: Pujols speaks for first time since signing with LA Dodgers

ST. LOUIS– Albert Pujols is speaking out publicly for the first time since being signed with the LA Dodgers. Pujols tweeted, “While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years.”

He also tweeted his thanks to his teammates and Angels fans. He said they will hold a special place in his heart.

Pujols went on to say he is excited to be a part of the Dodger family. He also says the role that Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts have presented to him is one that he embraces.

He ended by saying his goal is the same as it’s always been. That goal is to help the ball club win a championship in 2021.

The move comes after Pujols spent more than 9 seasons with the Angels in Anaheim.

Pujols signed a 10-year contract with the Angels in 2011 after winning the World Series with the Cardinals. The Angels designated Pujols for assignment on May 6. He cleared waivers on May 13.

Cardinals fans will have at least one final chance to see Pujols in Busch Stadium. The Dodgers are scheduled to visit St. Louis from September 6 through September 9. He last played at Busch in June 2019 and received a returning hero’s ovation.