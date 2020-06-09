Racing returns to Fairmount Park without fans in the grandstands

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The horses are back at Fairmount Park but the fans are not.

And while the first race at the St. Louis area’s racetrack might not be the Kentucky Derby, it’s one of the most important races for many race lovers.

‘Horse Hooky Tuesdays’ have become a summer tradition for many in the St. Louis region. But with COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the grandstands at Fairmount Park are without fans for now.

Racing fans will have to be content with watching and betting online instead of in-person.

Anyone with a TVG account can still wager on simulcast locations.