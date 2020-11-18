Raiders defense hit hard by COVID-19

CREVE COEUR, Mo- The Whitfield Warriors will play for what would be the school's eighth boys soccer state title since 2002 when they take on Southern Boone Friday in Springfield, MO.

The school reached the finals with an 8-0 shutout on the pitch against Lone Jack on Saturday. FOX2 caught up with Sophomore Nolan Schulte, who had five of the tallies, and Head Coach Mike Quante about the championship game.