Rain makes for slick second half of Missouri Community College Championship soccer match

COTTLEVILLE, Ill. – The rainy weather didn’t stop an important soccer match between two cross-river rivals on Tuesday. The Cougars of St. Charles Community College took on the Archers of St. Louis Community College for the Missouri Community College Championship.

Excitement was high. This was the first time the St. Charles team has ever played in the championship.

The first half was dry, but the skies opened up for the second making for a muddy, slick mess on the field. But congratulations go out to the Cougars. St. Charles Community College won 1-0 with a goal in the first overtime.

“Overwhelming, definitely. When it went in, my mind almost went blank. It was nuts…nuts feeling,” said Ethan Pfaff, who scored the game-winning goal.

“We have kids from Zimbabwe in Africa. We have kids for Canada, from England. I’m from Brazil. From totally different backgrounds. And we put together a team, together with the Americans as well. I think, I could not be happier right now,” said goalkeeper and team captain Pablo Costa.

“The guys believed. They bought into the system. And here we are. That was our goal at our first meeting. And here we are raising the trophy,” head coach Tim Mosby said.

St. Charles Community College will go on to play Heartland Community College of Normal, Illinois, on Saturday. The winner of that game goes on to the national tournament in Wichita.