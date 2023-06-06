Even though the Cardinals hit three home runs, they still lost their fifth straight game, 6-4 to the Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night. Nolan Arenado got the Cardinals off to a great start with a two run homer, his 11th of the season. The Rangers then scored the game’s next six runs. Three of them cam on Marcus Semien’s bases clearing double in the 4th inning to make it a 5-2 game. Former Cardinal Adolis Garcia went 4 for 4 in the game, including his 15th home run of the season.

The Cardinals staged a rally in the 6th inning, getting home runs from Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker. But both were solo homers to cut the deficit to 6-4. The Cardinals season record tumbles to 25-37, 8 and a half games out of first place. St. Louis has the worst record in the National League and third worst in baseball. Only Oakland and Kansas City have fewer wins the Cardinals this season.

Jack Flaherty starts for the Cardinals on Wednesday night as they try to salvage one game in their series with the Rangers. The Cardinals return home Friday night to start a homestand against the Cincinnati Reds.