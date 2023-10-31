The Texas Rangers are one win away from their first ever World Series championship after an 11-7 win over the Diamondbacks in game four on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Texas built an early 10-0 lead thanks to five run innings in the second and third. Corey Seager hit his playoff record 19th career home run passing Reggie Jackson for the all time lead in baseball history. Marcus Semien hit a three run homer in the third to make it 10-0 Texas. The back to back five run innings by the Rangers are also a first in World Series history.

The Diamondbacks did stage a comeback, closing the deficit to 11-7 with four runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth, but came up short and now face elimination in game five.

You can see game five of the 2023 World Series right here on Fox 2. Coverage starts Wednesday at 6:00 PM.