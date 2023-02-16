Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked with long time Fox baseball play by play announcer Joe Buck. He gave his thoughts on the passing of his Fox baseball analyst, partner and friend, Tom McCarver who passed away on Thursday at the age of 81. McCarver starred with the Cardinals in the 1960’s when the club won two World Championships. McCarver finished his long broadcasting career with the Cardinals from 2014-19 on Bally Sports Midwest.

