ST. CHARLES – The Real Champions Fight Night returns for its second year Saturday, Sept. 30, in the Frenchtown district of St. Charles.

The night of amateur boxing features bouts between the St. Charles fire and police departments, including food trucks, inclusive events and more more spectators to enjoy throughout the outdoor venue. The venue will be located near the intersection 2nd and Randolph streets by Boxing Therapy.

The event is free and will open to the public at 5 p.m. The bouts will begin at 6 p.m.