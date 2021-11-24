Red Wings beat Blues 4-2 to stop 4-game skid

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly (90) shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2.

Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 35 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-2-2 at home.

Making his second straight start, Nedeljkovic turned in several highlight-reel stops — including a sprawling glove save with 13:05 left to preserve a one-goal lead.

Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for the Blues. Perron’s goal snapped a 13-game scoreless drought. It was the sixth loss in eight games for St. Louis.