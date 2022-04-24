Reds rookie pitcher Nick Lodolo pitched into the sixth inning, allowing just one run to help Cincinnati to a 4-1 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. The win ends an 11 game losing skid for the Reds. They jumped on Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright early with two first inning runs. The Reds built a 3-0 lead before Tyler O’Neill’s double in the sixth inning got the Cardinals on the scoreboard, scoring Paul Goldschmidt, who had also doubled.

Wainwright took the loss, allowing 4 run in five plus innings pitched. His record for 2022 is now 2-2. Despite the loss, the Cardinals finished the ten game road trip with a winning record (6-4).

They return home on Monday night when they host the New York Mets and Max Scherzer at Busch Stadium.