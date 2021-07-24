Reds Beat Cards again, 5-3

Cincinnati Reds’ Jesse Winker runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

For the second straight night, the Cardinals lost another tight game to the Reds, 5-3 on Saturday night in Cincinnati. The main problem for the Cardinals was getting the key hit. They left the bases loaded in both the fourth and eighth innings.

Harrison Bader started the scoring with a run scoring single in the second to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. The Reds Jesse Winker then took over the game driving in four of their five runs. Winker’s two run double in the second inning put Cincy on top 2-1. Winker then added a two run homer in the seventh inning to increase the Reds lead to 5-1. Nolan Arenado doubled home Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong brought home Arenado with an RBI single to get the Cards closer at 5-3.

The loss drops the Cardinals back under the .500 mark with a 49-50 season record. They trail first place Milwaukee by nine games and the second place Reds by two and a half games.