Reds power past sloppy Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino, right, is congratulated by teammate Tucker Barnhart after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Sloppy play by the Cardinals and late home runs by the opposition spelled loss for the Cardinals on Sunday, September 13. The Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 10-5 win to take the three game series two games to one. The Cardinals built leads of 3-1 and 5-3, but bases loaded walks and wild pitches gave the Reds a 6-5 lead. Late home runs by Eugenio Suarez and Aristides Aquino off the beleaguered Cardinals bullpen added cushion to the Cincy victory.

Carlos Martinez started the game well for the Cardinals striking out the side in the Reds first inning. Martinez was only able to pitch four innings due to a high pitch count, including a bases loaded walk that tied the game 3-3 in the third inning.

Hits by Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader drove in runs and gave the Cards a 5-3 lead in the fifth. Andrew Miller surrendered the lead with a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch that account for two runs in seventh inning for the Reds.

The loss drops the Cardinals season record back to the .500 mark (20-20). The team begins a ten games in seven days road trip that will take them to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Kansas City.