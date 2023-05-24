The Reds scored four first innings runs on Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz and never looked back, crushing the Cardinals 10-3 on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. Matz was ineffective again allowing six runs in four innings pitched. His season record is 0-6 with a 5.72 ERA. The Cardinals did get solo home runs from Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar, but not nearly enough offense to make a dent in the early deficit.

Miles Mikolas pitches for the Cardinals when they finish up their four game series with the Reds. First pitch is 11:35 AM as the Cardinals try for a split in the four game set.