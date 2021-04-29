Relationships key as college basketball coaches navigate transfer portal

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS–Bruce Weber’s phone rang a few weeks ago, earlier in the morning than he’d expect to hear from one of his coaching colleagues, and former players from his days as a Purdue assistant coach years ago. It was Cuonzo Martin, Missouri’s men’s head coach, wanting to talk about DaJuan Gordon, the Kansas State guard who entered the transfer portal and would ultimately land at Mizzou.

“I did not want to lose him…he had his mind made up, I hope the best for him. One of the last things I told DeJuan is that make the right decision, not the school, but the coach, because I think for him, I’m worried about his future, I want him to make it, I don’t want him to be somebody that doesn’t make it,” Weber said in a Zoom session with reporters this week. “I told Zo (Cuonzo Martin) after he committed to him I couldn’t be more happy that he’s going to a guy that’s gonna care about him and worry about him for life.”

The two had another conversation this offseason, when Weber recruited Mark Smith, the Edwardsville grad who decided to use his extra year of graduate eligibility to enter the transfer portal. In this case, Weber already knew plenty about Smith, having recruited him several times previously, first before Smith landed at Illinois out of high school, and then after his freshman year, when Smith left for Missouri.

“It was important to me to reach out to Cuonzo (Martin) after Mark decided to transfer and get his perspective and he was very positive about him. Once I had that conversation, we reached out to Mark and his family, and after some time, we all came to the realization that it was a good fit,” Weber said in a statement released when Smith’s transfer to Kansas State was announced.

In an era where players are entering the transfer portal at record rates, and can’t be recruited in person until the NCAA lifts its pandemic-inspired dead period until June, coaches are having to rely on Zoom and relationships built with high school and grassroots coaches, and friends in the college coaching fraternity.

“My college assistant coach coached him (Gordon), so he’s coming from a program where he was taught the game, a level of toughness, how to compete, all those things,” Martin told reporters recently.

“Hopefully it will work out for both of us,” Weber said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News