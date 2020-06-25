Remembering Justin Love

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne traveled to Mascoutah, IL to get reaction to the sudden death of Justin Love. The 41 year old Love was the boys head basketball coach at Mascoutah High School. Love is also a member of the Billikens basketball Hall of Fame. He played for SLU from 1998-2000 and led the Billikens to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2000. Love collapsed and died at the school on Tuesday. No cause of death has been released yet. Mascoutah High School athletic director Scott Battas and Ryan Luechtefeld, a former SLU teammate, remember the great man, Justin Love.