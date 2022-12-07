CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield city leaders are working with an amateur sports organization to renovate the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex and plan new tournaments.

Iowa-based company Perfect Game USA will lead the way for such changes as part of a ten-year lease with the complex. The lease takes effect in 2023, according to a news release.

The Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex currently offers 10 baseball and softball practice fields, six sand volleyball courts with lights, four concession buildings, two playgrounds and two entertainment plazas. Thousands of young athletes use the fields each year.

Under the upcoming lease, Perfect Game plans to renovate all 16 turf fields for the complex. Along with the upgrades, Perfect Game wants the complex to host regional and national tournaments for baseball and fastpitch softball.

“We are excited to partner with the city of Chesterfield to turn the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex into one of the nation’s top baseball and softball facilities, complete with unprecedented, best-in-class and state-of-the-art amenities,” said Perfect Game CEO, Rob Ponger via the news release.

According to Perfect Game, other plans for the site include:

Improving Wi-Fi signals throughout the Complex

Wiring the facility for live-streaming video capabilities

Leveraging DiamondKast, Perfect Game’s official scoring system, which allows statistics from Perfect Game associated games to be populated in real-time to Perfect Game web-based event, organizational, team and player profiles

Constructing and/or upgrading new access gates, concession/dining areas and merchandise kiosks.

“Perfect Game and the City are making a substantial commitment to help turn the Complex into a world-class facility that will annually play host to thousands of athletes and their families from the Chesterfield Baseball Softball Association and across the country,” said Ponger. “Perfect Game is confident that this partnership will have a sizable economic impact on the city and surrounding communities.”

For more information on the Perfect Game organization, click here.