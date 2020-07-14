Report: Bradley Beal part of J-Lo and A-Rod’s bid to buy Mets

ST. LOUIS, MO- Could a big St. Cardinals fan end up owning a piece of the New York Mets?

ESPN reports that St. Louis native and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is among several professional athletes who have joined a prospective ownership group headlined by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez trying to buy the National League baseball club.

Beal, the Chaminade grad who went on to play at Florida before becoming a first-round draft pick for the Wizards in 2012, is currently in the first year of a two year, $72 million deal, after having earned more than $117 million over the course of his eight NBA seasons.

Beal was reportedly threatened early in his career for supporting the Cardinals on social media, to the dismay of Washington fans, but has not shied away from shouting out to the team he grew up rooting for at home in St. Louis.

The Rodriguez/Lopez bid faces heavy competition from a current Mets minority owner, Steve Cohen, who was previously near a deal to buy a majority stake, only to see it fall apart.