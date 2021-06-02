Coach K to retire from Duke after upcoming season

Mike Krzyzewski, Head Coach for the Duke University Blue Devils cuts the net on the backboard hoop to celebrate winning the NCAA Southeast Regional Final tournament college basketball game against the Purdue University Boilermakers on 26th March 1994 at the Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. The Duke Blue Devils won the game 69 – 60. (Photo by Damien Strohmeyer/Allsport/Getty Images)

DURHAM (KXAN) — The winningest coach in college basketball history — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski — will retire after this coming season, a source confirmed to Nexstar.

Jeff Goodman with Stadium was the first to break the news Wednesday afternoon. Neither Krzyzewski, 74, nor Duke has commented on the reports.

Goodman says that Duke assistant Jon Scheyer, who played for Coach K from 2011 to 2013 could be named the next head coach and is the “leading candidate” to replace Coach K.

Krzyzewski currently has a career record of 1,097-302 with five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015) and 12 Final Fours. He won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship 12 times and won the conference tournament 15 times. He also coached the U.S. Men’s National Team to six gold medals, three in the Olympics.

However, this past season, Duke finished with a 13-11 record and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Coach K’s 1,170 wins is an all-time record and 87 more wins than any other coach. Of the Top 5 coaches with the most wins in college basketball history, besides Coach K, only Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is still actively coaching.

CoachWins
Mike Krzyzewski*1,170
Jim Boeheim*1,083
Roy Williams903
Bob Knight899
Dean Smith879
*Active college basketball coach

Fellow coaching legend Roy Williams retired earlier this year. Williams finished his career at Kansas and North Carolina with 903 wins, which is third all-time. Former UNC player Hubert Davis was tapped to replace Williams.

