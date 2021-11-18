Report: Could Stan Kroenke settle St. Louis lawsuit, leaving NFL on its own?

Los Angeles Rams team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pose for a picture prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Friction between Los Angeles Rams owner Enos Stanley Kroenke and his NFL owners over an agreement to indemnify them from St. Louis lawsuit costs has reportedly turned into a threat to force the league and those other owners to go to trial next year on their own.

The Sports Business Journal reports Kroenke’s representatives notified the NFL, attorneys, and fellow owners Wednesday, telling them “We want everyone’s participation — or some assurance from the league that a settlement will be allocated fairly. But we have not gotten that assurance to date, nor any suggestion that the league will try to settle the case and address allocation later.”

A league spokesman said the NFL would decline comment when reached by FOX2 Thursday afternoon.

Kroenke was reportedly asked to leave a recent owners’ meeting after he told his colleagues that it was no longer fair for him to be solely responsible for legal costs associated with the move.

The Sports Business Journal reports Kroenke’s communication Wednesday claims he wants to settle the St. Louis lawsuit and believes he could for as much as $750 million, but without confidence that costs would be shared, suggested he would settle it on behalf of himself and the Rams, letting the league and the other owners take the case to trial in January.

The case is due back in a St. Louis courtroom on Dec. 3, when a judge will hold a hearing on a possible contempt of court charge against several owners who have failed to turn over financial disclosures. Those disclosures would help a jury consider potential punitive damages.