CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84, according to the Daily Herald.

Hull is the Blackawks’ all-time leading scorer. “The Golden Jet” helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup title in 1961.

He is considered one of the best hockey players of all-time with 1,170 career points and over 600 goals.

Early last year, Hull was no longer was an ambassador for the team. His past had come under scrutiny, including two allegations of domestic violence, first in 1986 by his wife Deborah, which resulted in a conviction of assault against a police officer.

In 2002, more allegations came from his second wife Joanne in an interview for an ESPN SportsCentury documentary.

He was also quoted in 1998 while speaking to a Russian newspaper where he said, “Hitler, for example, had some good ideas. He just went a little bit too far.”

Hull ended his career in Chicago in 1972 and finished with the Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers.

Hull has a statue outside of the United Center to commemorate his career.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.