NEW YORK – Los Angeles Rams owner Enos Stan Kroenke has reportedly angered his fellow NFL owners by balking at a deal to pay the league’s legal expenses in a suit against the City of St. Louis.

According to a report by ESPN, Kroenke apologized to the other owners for the lawsuit but said it wasn’t his fault.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly asked Kroenke to leave the room, in order to have a Kroenke-free discussion about the lawsuit with the 31 other team owners.