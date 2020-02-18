Report: Spurs buy out former Missouri Forward DeMarre Carroll

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: DeMarre Carroll #77 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO- ESPN reports that the San Antonio Spurs on Monday agreed to a buyout deal with forward DeMarre Carroll after entertaining trade talks to move the former Missouri Tiger forward prior to the NBA’s trade deadline February 6.

Carroll, 33, was acquired last summer in a sign and trade deal that sent him from Brooklyn to San Antonio, where he signed a three year, $21 million contract. But Carroll only played in fifteen games with the Spurs, and once the trade deadline came and went, Carroll’s Twitter timeline showed some of his frustrations with what was happening while still hoping for something to happen.

Just up thinking …..A lot I just can’t understand…. — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) February 10, 2020

EVERYBODY…the reason I’m so Positive is because my career has been a grind… things will work out in my favor… GOD got me..Thanks for the support tho…💯💯💯🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) February 11, 2020

Carroll’s next step appears to be clearing waivers and signing with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN among other outlets.

He goes from a Spurs team currently five games out of playoff position in the Western Conference to a Rockets club currently in fifth place in the conference, not far out of being in a position to host a first-round playoff series. The Rockets recently traded center Clint Capela and have gone all-in on a “small-ball” offense that could use someone with Carroll’s ability to play defense and shoot three-pointers.

Carroll was part of the University of Missouri team which reached the 2009 Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament under his uncle, head coach Mike Anderson. He was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzles and has also played for Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, Denver and Utah in 11 seasons.