Report: St. Louis rejected $100 million settlement from Stan Kroenke over Rams’ move

ST. LOUIS- With a trial over the Rams’ departure for Los Angeles scheduled to start in exactly two months, a report out Wednesday says St. Louis parties rejected a $100 million settlement from Stan Kroenke.

The reporting from Front Office Sports doesn’t indicate when the offer was made and rejected. While rumors of a settlement offer have circulated before, this could be the first reporting to specify a dollar amount.

Lawyers will be back in St. Louis Circuit Court next month for a show-cause hearing where several NFL team owners could be ordered held in contempt for not turning over financial information that would be used at trial for determining potential damages. While Kroenke has made those disclosures, a handful of owners, including Dallas’ Jerry Jones, New York Giants owner John Mara, Kansas City’s Clark Hunt and New England’s Robert Kraft have all been fined for missing a court-imposed deadline.

On Monday, St. Louis attorneys filed court documents indicating new video depositions of Hunt and Jones.

Kroenke has reportedly angered many of his fellow owners for telling them he didn’t think it was fair for him to be covering legal costs associated with the lawsuit after he first agreed to do so. ESPN reported last month that Kroenke was asked to leave an owners meeting because of that displeasure.