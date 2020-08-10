Reports: Big Ten to cancel fall football season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten Conference has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, according to published reports.

Sources confirmed details of the decision to the Detroit Free Press and the Dan Patrick Show.

The Presidents of Big Ten universities met through the weekend to discuss the issue. No official announcements have come out to the weekend meetings, nor have any dates for potential future meetings or announcements.

New reports from the Dan Patrick Show Monday morning say the Big Ten and Pac 12 will cancel their 2020 football seasons in a formal announcement Tuesday.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Per broadcaster Dan Patrick and the Detroit Free Press, the 2020 football season will not be played this fall, with a president’s vote of 12-2 to do so. The Free-Press reported that all fall sports will be postponed, though nothing official has come from the Big Ten conference.

#BREAKING: The Big Ten will announce on Tuesday that the college football season will not happen this fall. https://t.co/fj0edo8G5j — Freep Sports (@freepsports) August 10, 2020

Both reports say that an official announcement will be made on the fall seasons on Tuesday.

It’s makes the Big Ten the first of the “Power 5” conferences to call off their season. The ACC, Big 12, PAC 12, and SEC. While each of those leagues have taken steps towards playing, each are evaluating their own situations moving forward.

This move comes less than a week after the Big Ten released team’s ten-game schedules for the upcoming football season. Illinois was going to open the campaign for the entire conference on Thursday, September 3rd against Ohio State in Champaign. Northwestern was slated to open two days later at Penn State.

Both schools had already begun workouts on their respective campuses for what was going to be the upcoming 2020 season. A number of players have taken to social media over Sunday night and Monday to express their desire to play the 2020 season.

A number of players from the Power 5 conferences, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, released this statement with ways in which the season could move forward. The #WeWantToPlay hashtag has been tweeted by a number of players.