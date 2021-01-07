Reports: Missouri DC Ryan leaving for new Illinois football staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Multiple reports, including from our news partners at stltoday.com have confirmed that Missouri Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters will leave the Tigers and move to Champaign as Bret Bielema’s first Defensive Coordinator for Illinois.

The University of Illinois has not officially announced the hire.

Walters, seen as a young rising star in the coaching profession, has been on the Missouri staff since 2015 when he came from Memphis to coach safeties under then-Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom. He later served as Odom’s Defensive Coordinator and was retained by Eli Drinkwitz after Odom was fired at the end of the 2019 season.

Walters was a candidate last offseason for the open Colorado head coaching position.

Bringing Walters into the fold gives Bielema another coach with experience recruiting in the St. Louis region. Tuesday, the Illinois announced it was retaining Cory Patterson, the former Trinity Catholic High School coach who had been on Lovie Smith’s staff in recent years.