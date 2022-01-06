Missouri football losing Mekhi Wingo to transfer portal

Central Michigan quarterback Jacob Sirmon, right, is sacked by Missouri’s Mekhi Wingo, left, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS–The University of Missouri football program added a defensive lineman from the transfer portal on Sunday and appear poised to lose one to the portal.

Elite Team Sports and PowerMizzou were first to report that Mekhi Wingo, the De Smet Jesuit graduate who just completed his freshman year for the Tigers, will be entering the portal. Wingo confirmed it to FOX2 Thursday morning.

Missouri added Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan on Sunday.

Wingo played in twelve games for Missouri in 2021 and stood out on a defensive line that was under fire from the start of the season. His position coach, Jethro Franklin, was fired early in the year and replaced by analyst Al Davis, who is expected to get the full time job in 2022. The assistant coaches who recruited Wingo to Missouri, Brick Haley and Ryan Walters, are no longer with the program. Haley was not retained by Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz after the 2020 season and Walters left to become defensive coordinator at Illinois.

Once he enters the portal, Wingo will be the eighth Mizzou player to enter since the end of the regular season, but the first from the 2021 recruiting class. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 6, 2022

Wingo will be eligible to play without sitting out a year, under new NCAA rules.

A possible destination to keep an eye on? LSU. His high school head coach, Robert Steeples last week was hired to join the defensive staff under new head coach Brian Kelly.