Reports: Mookie Cooper enters tranfer portal

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Ohio State University will continue its quest for a national football championship without a prized recruit from St. Louis. Multiple outlets report freshman receiver Mookie Cooper has entered the transfer portal. 247Sports was first to report the news.

Cooper has not seen action for the Buckeyes this fall. He played through his junior year in high school at Trinity Catholic before transferring to Pattonville for his senior year. He was unable to play for the Pirates due to MSHSAA tranfer rules.

Cooper was the 4th ranked player in the state in the class of 2020 and the 16th ranked receiver nationally in the class.

Cooper had offers from more than 30 schools around the country coming out of high school and would figure to have a long list of suitors this time around. His ties to former Trinity Catholic Head Coach Cory Patterson add to the intrigue regarding his future. Patterson has been in charge of recruiting the St. Louis area under now-former Illini Head Coach Lovie Smith. He helped bring several of his former Trinity players to Champaign. It is unclear if he’ll be retained by new Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema.

Regardless, adding Cooper would be big first feather in Bielema’s cap to start his tenure, just as it would help Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz continue to solidify his program’s presence in the St. Louis area.