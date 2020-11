ST. LOUIS, Mo- When Missouri takes to Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena against Oral Roberts Wednesday night, Tiger Head Coach Cuonzo Martin will join coaches around the country in paying tribute to the late Georgetown Hoyas basketball coach, John Thompson, Jr., who passed away in August.

Thompson always coached with a white towel draped over his shoulder as he guided Georgetown to the 1984 National Championship, becoming the first African-American head coach to win a collegiate title. In a career spanning four decades, he built the Hoyas and the Big East Conference into a national power, and Thompson used the platform that came along with that to highlight inequalities, from NCAA rules to the lack of African-American representation in the coaching ranks.