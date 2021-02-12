Revised Spring Training schedule has Cardinals playing 24 games in 30 days

The MLB is working to mitigate the spread of COVID by revising its 2021 Spring Training schedule causing the St. Louis Cardinals to play a 24-game schedule in 30 days.

The schedule released in September had the Cardinals playing 30 games.

The MLB made the announcement Friday that Spring Training will officially begin on Sunday, February 28 with 28 of the 30 Major League Clubs playing in the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues.

The Cactus League in Arizona will play 28 games in 30 days from February 28 to March 29.

In order to limit travel, the Grapefruit League in Florida will be regionalized by the east and west coasts of the state. East coast teams will play 24 games in 30 days, and west coast teams will play 28 games in 30 days.

The league also said select Spring Training games will be played at Major League stadiums starting on Sunday, March 28 and “select Clubs will play an additional Spring Training game on Tuesday, March 30.

The Cardinals are a part of the east Grapefruit League and will play 12 games at home and 12 games on the road. Included in the 12 road games are three games as the visitors against the Miami Marlins who share a stadium with the Cardinals. Therefore, the Cardinals will have 15 games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

St. Louis will play the Marlins, Nationals, New York Mets and Astros six times each.

Their first Spring Training game is at home on February 28 against the Washington Nationals. Spring Training ends on Monday, March 29 after their game against the Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Cardinals Spring Training Schedule

Cardinals regular season schedule starts on Thursday, April 1 in Cincinnati at 3:10 p.m. CT.

Click here for the full Spring Training schedule.

