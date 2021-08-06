Reyes rebounds Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

One night after walking in three runs, Cardinals closer Alex Reyes pitched a flawless ninth inning to save the team’s 4-2 win over the Royals on Friday night at Busch Stadium.

Adam Wainwright gutted out seven innings on the mound to earn his 10th win of the season. Reliever T.J. McFarland pitched a clean eighth inning before Reyes shut the door in the ninth to earn his 25th save of the season.

The Cardinals offense supplied Wainwright with four runs. Paul Goldschmidt started the scoring with a first inning home run, his 18th this year to make it 1-0 Cards. Paul DeJong had an RBI single in the second inning to give the Birds a 2-0 lead. Tyler O’Neill had a four hit game, the first of his career. His 18th home run of the year gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. Goldschmidt added a fourth run with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

The victory ends a three game losing skid for the Cardinals, who now stand at 54-55 on the season.