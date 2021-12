ST. LOUIS -- The delta variant of COVID-19 is still the dominant strain in St. Louis, but healthcare experts are fearing the omicron variant could spread even faster as people travel for the holidays.

"I think it's made things a little bit dicey are in terms of traveling in large gatherings," said Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC Healthcares' chief medical officer.

Dunagan, who is also the co-leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said data indicates the omicron variant is a lot more transmissible than even the delta variant.