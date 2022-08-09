The Cardinals seven game winning streak came to a lopsided end on Tuesday night, a 16-5 loss to the Rockies in Colorado. Miles Mikolas was hit hard, 10 runs on 14 hits in just two and two-thirds innings pitched. The Rockies got a three run homer from C.J. Cron and never looked back. They scored nine runs in the third inning, highlighted by eight straight hits off Mikolas. Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk capped the scoring in the inning with a three run homer off Packy Naughton. Grichuk went 5 for 5 in the game. Cron also had 5 RBI for Colorado.

Paul DeJong had the big hit for the Cardinals, a two run homer in the fifth inning. Its’s DeJong’s fifth home run of the season and fourth since being recalled form AAA Memphis in late July.

Jose Quintana will make his second start for the Cardinals in game two of this series on Wednesday night in Colorado against the Rockies.