Royals’ Alex Gordon retiring, team says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Thursday that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball.

The team twitted the news Thursday morning.

After 14 years of hard work and dedication to the #Royals, Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball.



Thank you for always giving it your all, Gordo.

Gordon re-signed with the Royals on a $4 million, one-year contract after his $72 million, four-year deal expired following the 2019 season.

Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 draft by the Royals and has since become one of the most popular players in the franchise’s half-century existence.

His big contract, signed after Kansas City won the 2015 World Series, was a popular move at the time. But both Gordon and the Royals quickly declined.