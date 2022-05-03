The Cardinals are struggling on offense. That’s fair to say. In six of their past nine games, the Cardinals have scored 2 runs or less. On Tuesday night the Cardinals fell to the Royals in Kansas city 7-1. The Royals broke the game wide open with a 5 run seventh inning. Kansas City phenom Bobby Witt, Jr hit his first major league homer. Dakota Hudson pitched six innings and gave up 3 runs. The loss was part of a complicated day as the Cardinals had five different people test positive for Covid. That list included three members of the Cardinals medical/training staff, one clubhouse attendant, and one player.

