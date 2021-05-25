Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returns from injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced that infielder Adalberto Mondesi has been reinstated from the injured list.
Mondesi has not played a game for the Royals this season, but has been going through a rehab program in the last few weeks with the team’s minor league affiliates.
The Royals currently sit third in the division and one game under .500.
The club starts their 3-game road series versus the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. They return home on May 31 hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates.