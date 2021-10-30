Rutgers hands the Illini a 20-14 defeat

Players with the Rutgers defensive unit celebrate stopping Illinois on a fourth and one late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Rutgers won 20-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

One week after beating a ranked Penn State team, the Illini stumbled at home on Saturday, losing to Rutgers 20-14. St. Louis native and Trinity High School graduate Isaiah Williams had the big play for Illinois, catching a 52 yard pass from Brandon Peters for a touchdown. That score tied the game at 7-7. Another Peters TD pass, this one to Daniel Barker gave the Illini a 14-10 lead heading to halftime.

In the second half the Illinois offense disappeared. Rutgers held them scoreless in the final thirty minutes while their offense scored ten points in the fourth quarter to grab the 20-14 victory. The loss drops the Illinois record to 3-6 on the season. Rutgers improves to 4-4 on the season.