Ryan Kalkbrenner to compete for spot on USA Basketball World Cup team

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) drives on Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ST. LOUIS- It isn’t the team that will go to Tokyo this summer to win a gold medal, but Trinity Catholic graduate Ryan Kalkbrenner may also have a chance to represent the USA in international competition this summer.

The seven-footer was named Thursday to attend the training camp that will result in a 12 member squad to represent the United States in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Kalkbrenner just finished his freshman season at Creighton, where he averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, with 38 blocks in 31 games.

Jayson Tatum (Chaminade) played on the same squad in 2015.

This year’s World Cup takes place in July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia, with an opening game set for July 3 against Turkey.

Tatum and Bradley Beal (Chaminade) are both finalists to play on the U.S. Olympic squad.