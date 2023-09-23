This is segment one of the STL Windows Direct/Fox 2 Prep Zone.
It features highlights of these high school football games.
Hazelwood Central at Parkway Central
Borgia at St. Dominic
Ladue at Parkway North
DeSmet at CBC
Summit at Lindbergh
Eureka at Oakville
This is segment two of the STL Windows Direct/Fox 2 Prep Zone.
It features highlights of these high school football games
Holt at Zumwalt North
Northwest Cedar Hill at Marquette
Howell North at Zumwalt West
Prep sports analyst Jim Powers has his weekly shout outs as well.